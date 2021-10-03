CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Panel to investigate after officer is cleared of wrongdoing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cFRma0300

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — New Haven’s Civilian Review Board plans to investigate the actions of an officer who punched a man in the head three times during a trespassing arrest and was later cleared of wrongdoing by the police department.

Police officials said the use of force by officer Justin Cole during the January arrest was “reasonable and not excessive” as the man fought with officers, and the finding was reviewed by an independent use-of-force expert, Hearst Connecticut Media reported Saturday.

Richard Crouse, a member of the Civilian Review Board, said the panel has decided to look into the police department’s internal affairs investigation, which cleared two other officers involved in the arrest, and will report its findings to the public.

Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez said the officers were found to have complied with policies and procedures, but outcome of the call was not ideal.

Police responded to an office building Jan. 29 for a harassment complaint made by the man who authorities said struggled with officers and was punched by Cole. Another person at the scene complained the man was disruptive and trespassing, which he denied.

Police officials say officers tried to de-escalate the situation for about an hour before arresting the man.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Prosecutors don’t file murder charges in two 2020 killings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors in St. Louis declined to file murder charges in two separate 2020 killings. Police said Circuit County Attorney Kim Gardner’s office decided that self-defense issues kept it from filing murder charges in connection with the deaths of 24-year-old Tobias Courtney and 61-year-old Crystal Strong who died July 26, 2020. But the suspect in that case was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Cook County on track to have most carjackings in 2 decades

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois county that includes Chicago is on pace to see more carjackings this year than it has in two decades, according to a published report. Through September’s end there were nearly 44% more carjackings in Cook County this year than in the same time period last year when the number was also high, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
The Associated Press

17 Cuban migrants come ashore in Florida Keys, met by police

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Seventeen Cuban migrants came ashore Sunday in Key West, where they were met by police and given breakfast, authorities said. The group was in a rustic boat, commonly known as a “chug.” They arrived at Smathers Beach shortly after sunrise, where police were waiting. News outlets reported that the wife of one officer provided the migrants with breakfast.
KEY WEST, FL
The Associated Press

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

606K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy