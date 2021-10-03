Panel to investigate after officer is cleared of wrongdoing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — New Haven’s Civilian Review Board plans to investigate the actions of an officer who punched a man in the head three times during a trespassing arrest and was later cleared of wrongdoing by the police department.

Police officials said the use of force by officer Justin Cole during the January arrest was “reasonable and not excessive” as the man fought with officers, and the finding was reviewed by an independent use-of-force expert, Hearst Connecticut Media reported Saturday.

Richard Crouse, a member of the Civilian Review Board, said the panel has decided to look into the police department’s internal affairs investigation, which cleared two other officers involved in the arrest, and will report its findings to the public.

Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez said the officers were found to have complied with policies and procedures, but outcome of the call was not ideal.

Police responded to an office building Jan. 29 for a harassment complaint made by the man who authorities said struggled with officers and was punched by Cole. Another person at the scene complained the man was disruptive and trespassing, which he denied.

Police officials say officers tried to de-escalate the situation for about an hour before arresting the man.