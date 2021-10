Earlier this year Games Workshop announced Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, a new tactical RPG from publisher Frontier Developments and Winnipeg, Canada’s Complex Games, but we didn’t get any real footage of the game. Well, now we have our first gameplay trailer, and the game is looking pretty impressive, with plenty of the swagger and badassery you expect from a Warhammer game (certainly more than you usually get from a turn-based tactics game). We also get a peek at the game’s character customization and between-battle strategizing. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO