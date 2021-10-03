CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Trailer for Chucky Features Tiffany, Andy Barclay, More

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final trailer for the Syfy series Chucky has arrived and confirms that the series will continue the continuity of the film series. It will pick up where Cult of Chucky left off, with the killer doll having splintered his soul and placed it in multiple vessels, including Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif). The trailer also features the returns of Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) and Kyle (Christine Elise). The series also stars Devon Sawa, Dermott Downs, Leslie Libman, Samir Rahem, and Jeff Renfroe. It debuts on October 12.

Fiona Dourif
Jennifer Tilly
Devon Sawa
