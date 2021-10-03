Final Trailer for Chucky Features Tiffany, Andy Barclay, More

Another Star Trek: Voyager star's return to the Star Trek universe is confirmed. Paramount+ announced today during Star Trek: Prodigy's New York Comic Con panel that Voyager star Robert Beltran will reprise his role as Chakotay in the upcoming kids-focused animated series. The announcement notes that Chakotay is now a Starfleet captain. That's a remarkable career for someone who previously defected from Starfleet to the Maquis only to wind up as Janeway's first officer when Voyager became stranded in the Delta quadrant. It's unclear what role Chakotay will play in Prodigy since the series is set in the Delta quadrant and focuses on non-Starfleet characters finding and taking command of an abandoned, experimental Starfleet vessel. Perhaps Chakotay was once commanding the USS Protostar?

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO