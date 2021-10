A wild Saturday of college football culminated with Texas A&M shocking Alabama in College Station. The loss was the first for the Tide in nearly two years. It was an atypical performance for a Nick Saban team. The Crimson Tide, who were favored by three touchdowns, fell behind 24-10 and even after battling back to take a 38-31 lead, surrendered 10 unanswered points in the final five minutes to lose 41-38.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO