I haven’t watched the final episode yet, so I suppose it could go to crap from here, but whoa. ‘Midnight Mass’ on Netflix is gooooood. So good. It’s from the same guy who did ‘Haunting of Hill House’ (which was incredible) and ‘Haunting of Bly Manor’ (which was only so-so), and it has a similar aesthetic and atmospheric sensibility. If you think you might watch it, by the way, try to go into it with ZERO FOREKNOWLEDGE of what it’s about. I was lucky enough to know nothing, and I can absolutely say for sure that my watching experience benefited greatly from knowing nothing.

