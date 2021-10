Eternals is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie on 2021's line-up, and it's set to feature a star-studded cast of franchise newcomers. Many big names will be seen in the film, including some folks who have turned town superhero roles in the past. Kit Harington, who is best known for playing Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, recently revealed that he turned down a superhero role before accepting his part in Eternals. Turns out, something similar happened with Angelina Jolie. While speaking with @CreamOrScream (via The Direct), the star revealed she turned down a famous superhero role in the past, but would not reveal which one. She also explained why she decided to give it a shot with Eternals.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO