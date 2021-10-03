CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 2:17: Interview with R’ Eli Stefansky

thelakewoodscoop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR’ Eli Stefansky’s journey to becoming one of the world’s most well-known Daf Yomi maggidei shiur has been anything but typical. He is the president of Prime Quest Management, but, as he tells us, he spends little time on his business and almost all his time on his Daf Yomi shiur and learning Torah. He describes himself as a “regular guy” like anyone else, but his “8 Minute Daf” chazarah videos and his daily Daf Yomi shiur have gained a massive following and are now watched and heard by thousands of people all over the globe each day.

