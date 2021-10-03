CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets activate Robert Gsellman, designate Brandon Drury

By Mark Polishuk
 8 days ago
A right lat strain sent Robert Gsellman to the IL back on June 21, thus limiting him to only 26 2/3 innings in 2021. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have activated right-hander Robert Gsellman from the 60-day injured list. In corresponding moves, utilityman Brandon Drury has been designated for assignment, while right-hander Tylor Megill has been optioned to Triple-A.

Gsellman will get a couple more chances to get on the mound during what been another injury-plagued year for the swingman. A right lat strain sent Gsellman to the IL back on June 21, thus limiting him to only 26 2/3 innings in 2021. Since injuries also greatly limited Gsellman in 2020, he has pitched a total of 40 2/3 innings over the last two seasons.

All this missed time has had an adverse effect on Gsellman’s earnings, considering that 2020 and 2021 were both arbitration-eligible years. Gsellman will be arb-eligible for a third and final time this winter, but won’t get much beyond his $1.3 million 2021 salary. On the plus side, this low price tag could make the Mets inclined to bring him back rather than non-tendering him.

Drury signed a minor-league deal with the Mets last winter and ended up earning $1.55 million in guaranteed salary once they selected his contract. In 88 plate appearances at the big league level, Drury provided above-average (112 OPS+, 114 wRC+) offense, hitting .274/.307/.476 with four homers. Much of that production, however, was packed into a seven-game hit streak in late July. It seems likely that the seven-year MLB veteran will have to settle for another minors contract this offseason in order to catch on with another team.

Mets place J.D. Davis On 10-day IL, designate Albert Almora

The Mets announced a trio of roster moves before Sunday’s game, including the placement of third baseman J.D. Davis on the 10-day injured list due to a left hand sprain. The placement is retroactive to Sept. 23, but Davis’ 2021 season seems in all likelihood to be over. In corresponding roster moves, the Mets activated righty Sean Reid-Foley from the 60-day injured list and designated outfielder Albert Almora for assignment.
MLB
