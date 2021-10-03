CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

Saturday's Southeast District football results

By Editorials
Post-Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANNON FALLS -- Sam Backer rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more to help the Gophers knock off the top-ranked Bombers on Saturday afternoon. Backer set a school record with 455 all-purpose yards with 297 coming via the ground and 154 through the air. Backer's first two TDs came from 72- and 45-yards out and were part of a 24-point third quarter that turned a 20-6 halftime deficit into a 30-26 fourth quarter lead. Backer's last touchdown came from 12 yards out and iced it with just over two minutes remaining. He also was credited with two passing touchdowns from 57- and 25-yards out.

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

