Wyoming State

Wyoming remains only state without Afghan resettlement program

By Victoria Eavis Casper Star-Tribune
Billings Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, most states are lining up to take on greater numbers of the county’s refugees. California is set to welcome 5,200 refugees and Texas is projected to house almost 4,500 — the two highest numbers in the nation, according to the Associated Press. Governors from...

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine to begin resettling Afghan evacuees soon

MAINE, USA — Maine is expecting to welcome between 67 and 100 Afghan evacuees, beginning as soon as this week, according to Catholic Charities Maine. CCM Immigration and Refugee Services is the lead agency supporting Afghan evacuees coming to the state through the Afghan Placement and Assistance (APA) Program. The program is coordinated through the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM). The program was created by the federal government to assist with the resettlement of people from Afghanistan here in the U.S.
MAINE STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Afghan refugees could resettle in South Florida soon

A South Florida man waited an agonizing five years to adopt his son from Afghanistan and bring him to the U.S. He got him out just after the Taliban took over. Now in his third week living in South Florida with his adoptive parents, 10-year-old Noman will have the opportunity to grow up like any other American kid, attending public school and riding his bike around his neighborhood with his dad, Bahaudin Mujtaba.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs Legislation Protecting Immigrants From Being Blackmailed, Intimidated Over Legal Status

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation making it illegal to use a person’s immigration status against them. Threats to report a person’s immigration status could previously be treated as a crime in cases of labor and sex trafficking, but they weren’t treated as potential extortion or coercion offenses. The bill now allows prosecutors to charge individuals with a crime if they blackmail or intimidate others based on their legal status in situations unrelated to labor or sex trafficking. Similar measures have been enacted in California, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia.
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

Idaho’s Rogue Lt. Gov. Storms Off When Pressed on ‘Absurd’ Behavior

Idaho’s rogue Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin doesn’t like having to explain her actions. When a CNN reporter asked her Friday to explain why she was “undermining” her boss by issuing a rogue ban on vaccine mandates, she shot back, “I’m not going to talk anymore to an activist.” Gov. Brad Little was out of state on official business this week when McGeachin sneakily issued an executive order banning COVID vaccine mandates in schools. It was the third time McGeachin, who reportedly intends to run for governor, double-crossed her boss while he was out of town; she previously imposed a state-wide mask ban and mobilized National Guard troops to go to the Mexico border.
IDAHO STATE
Fox News

Colorado vandals deface Catholic cathedral with 'Satan lives here'

Vandals desecrated the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday with satanic messages shortly before the morning Mass. The cathedral's brass front doors and stone columns were defaced with messages mocking Jesus, maligning Catholic priests as "child rapists," and claiming "Satan lives here," according to local ABC affiliate Denver 7.
COLORADO STATE
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Watch for ballots this week -- and vote

This week, Billings residents will receive ballots in their mailboxes. There are many important decisions to be made including election of City Council members, the sale of recreational marijuana, and the Public Safety Mill Levy. Each of these ballot items are important and we encourage everyone voting to educate themselves on the challenges and opportunities facing our city. The city website (www.billingsmt.gov/psml) is a great source for information on the levy.
BILLINGS, MT
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama Solicitor General testifies before U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee

From The Tribune Staff Reports MONTGOMERY — Alabama Solicitor General Edmund LaCour Jr. testified Wednesday before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing about recent Supreme Court orders in emergency proceedings. Critics of the Court have recently taken to referring to these decisions as part of a “shadow docket.” Solicitor General LaCour, however, offered […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
UPI News

Federal judge stays execution of Texas death row prisoner

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge has stayed next week's scheduled execution of a Texas man convicted of murdering a pregnant woman and her 7-year-old son in 2005. Stephen Barbee, 54, was set to receive the lethal injection Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt issued his ruling Thursday. The judge in the Southern District of Texas stayed the execution on religious grounds.
TEXAS STATE
WKBN

Man accused of threatening 2 US senators to remain in jail

A man upset over the impeachment of former President Donald Trump, illegal immigration and the direction he thinks the country is headed is accused of threatening the lives of Alaska’s two Republican U.S. senators in a series of profanity-laced voicemails that included saying he would hire an assassin to kill one.
ANCHORAGE, AK
worldanimalnews.com

Biden Administration Defends USDA Wildlife Services’ Decision To Kill 8 Wolf Pups In Idaho Due To Complaints From A Cattle Rancher

In a letter on Tuesday, the Biden administration defended the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services for killing eight wolf pups from Idaho’s Timberline pack in response to complaints from a rancher who was grazing cattle on public lands. “We are shocked that the Biden administration condones the slaughter of...
IDAHO STATE
Fox News

Texas 'fetal heartbeat' abortion law reinstated by appeals court ruling

A federal appeals court reinstated Texas’ controversial "fetal heart beat" abortion ban on Friday night, days after a lower court suspended the Republican-backed law. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay, effectively pausing U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman’s decision to grant a temporary restraining order against the abortion ban earlier this week. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, had appealed the lower court’s decision.
TEXAS STATE
wnky.com

Afghan couple is first to resettle in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- “Today is a wonderful day, a great day, a beautiful day. I’m so excited to receive this first family and many families that are coming,” said Albert Mbanfu, executive director of the International Center of Kentucky. The first two refugees have arrived in Bowling Green. Mbanfu can’t...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
newsbrig.com

Two Dozen Banks Sidestep Texas Law Punishing Gun, Oil Policies

(Bloomberg) — More than two dozen banks have said they can continue working with Texas and its local governments in the wake of new state laws seeking to punish financial institutions that have policies aimed at the gun and fossil fuel industries. Most Read from Bloomberg. Barclays Plc, TD Securities,...
TEXAS STATE

