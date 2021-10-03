New York Air Brake cuts 125 jobs in Watertown
WATERTOWN — A company founded in Watertown 130 years ago is dealing a major blow to the regional economy. New York Air Brake announced Wednesday it will cut 125 jobs from its manufacturing plant in Watertown, focusing instead on machining. The move is part of a company-wide realignment, including opening a new plant in Mexico and shifting capacity at plants in Missouri and North Carolina. The layoffs will begin to take effect in early 2022.poststar.com
