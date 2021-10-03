CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Arsenal thump Villa to stay top of WSL, Chelsea beat Brighton

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDBny_0cFRjylC00
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Aston Villa v Arsenal - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - October 2, 2021 Arsenal's Lia Walti in action with Aston Villa's Shania Hayles Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Kim Little scored twice as Arsenal bounced back from a frustrating first half to beat Aston Villa 4-0 and stay top of the Women's Super League on Saturday, while second-placed Chelsea cruised to a 3-1 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Gunners were held goalless through the first 45 minutes by a dogged Villa defence, but Little made the breakthrough six minutes after halftime for the league pace-setters, and the home side's resistance crumbled in the final 10 minutes.

Mana Iwabuchi, who spent the first six months of 2021 at Villa, added a second for the visitors in the 80th minute before substitute Katie McCabe netted a superb third three minutes later. Little rounded out the scoring in stoppage time with her second.

Earlier in the day, Fran Kirby created all three goals as reigning champions Chelsea beat Brighton to leave them in second place ahead of Sunday's four fixtures on nine points, three points behind Arsenal.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Brighton held to goalless draw by unimpressive Arsenal

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion created a slew of chances but failed to get many of them on target as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a rudderless Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday. On a wet, blustery evening, defender Lewis Dunk fluffed a golden chance to give the home side the lead in the 21st minute, blazing the ball high over the bar after it was spilled by Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Dismal Arsenal slip to goalless stalemate at Brighton

Arsenal produced a disappointing performance as they drew 0-0 at Brighton on Saturday. Following their impressive derby win over Tottenham last week, Mikel Arteta's side were fortunate to come away from the Amex Stadium with a point. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't have ESPN?...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Highlights: Brighton 0-0 Arsenal in Premier League

After the great display in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal were once again the irregular and without forceful team that did not go beyond the goalless draw against Brighton that stopped them being much better on the field. Arsenal break a three-game winning streak in the Premier League and are now ninth in the standings, with ten points, while Brighton remains the surprise of the competition and is fifth with fourteen points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mana Iwabuchi
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Kim Little
Person
Katie Mccabe
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Brighton: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score

What a difference a few weeks can make. Add in a full squad and a favorable schedule and suddenly Arsenal are perhaps at their highest point in over a year. The club ended last season on five straight wins, but it came with knowing it was finishing in 8th place. And last winter Arsenal went six matches without a loss, but the turmoil and lack of squad depth made even those results feel like shaky ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

Brighton will continue to monitor key midfielder Yves Bissouma, who has sat out two games with a knee problem. Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate are unavailable after being forced off at Crystal Palace, while Enock Mwepu and Adam Webster remain sidelined. Arsenal's only absentee is midfielder Granit Xhaka, who will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Arsenal star Saka limps off against Brighton

The England international failed to complete the 90 minutes and had to be replaced by Ashley Maitland-Niles. Arsenal were dealt a potential injury blow on Saturday when Bukayo Saka failed to finish his side's Premier League clash against Brighton. The Gunners drew 0-0 on the south coast to consolidate their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Brighton miss chance to join leaders in stalemate with Arsenal

High-flying Brighton missed the chance to go level on points with Premier League leaders Chelsea following a drab goalless draw which ended resurgent Arsenal’s winning run. Albion edged a rain-soaked encounter at the Amex Stadium but managed just two attempts on target as Leandro Trossard, Dan Burn and Neal Maupay each failed to capitalise on decent openings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Thump#Wsl#Aston Villa 4 0#The Women S Super League#Brighton Hove Albion
SkySports

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal: Defences on top as Gunners' winning run ends on the south coast

Arsenal’s three-game winning run came to an end at Brighton as the teams played out a 0-0 draw in wet and windy conditions at The Amex. In a game that produced 29 shots, 21 of those from Brighton, both teams were guilty of lacking a clinical final finish as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the post for the Gunners and Shane Duffy squandered the hosts' best chance late on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal defender Gabriel loses tooth in Brighton draw

Arsenal defender Gabriel had a tooth knocked out during their 0-0 draw at Brighton on Saturday. For the second time in a row against the Seagulls, the Brazilian defender ended up losing a tooth - this time after a challenge with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez during the 0-0 draw. Mikel Arteta's...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Arsenal’s momentum halted by Brighton in stalemate

Brighton (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Brighton brought Arsenal’s Premier League winning run to a halt as the teams played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw at a rain-drenched Amex Stadium on Saturday. Graham Potter’s hosts enjoyed the upper hand for large parts of the game but lacked a killer instinct as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

Brighton v Arsenal: match preview

You have to go back almost 40 years for the last time Arsenal played Brighton in the top flight while below them in the table, with that game at Highbury in January 1982 ending goalless. That was an Arsenal side in transition back then, as it is now. Even if the Gunners, buoyed by three consecutive league victories, win on Saturday evening they cannot overtake Graham Potter’s team, testament to Brighton’s good start to the season. Granit Xhaka’s injury is a blow to Mikel Arteta, who will still hope to carry on the momentum from their emphatic win against Spurs on Sunday. Conrad Leach.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Highlights: Arsenal grind out gritty Brighton draw

We came away with a point after a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Both Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went close before a late save from Aaron Ramsdale ensured the points were shared at the Amex Stadium. Press the 'Play' button on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Brighton Women's squad: Best player, manager and WSL record

The Brighton Women's squad will be looking to improve on last season's highest ever finish of 6th. The side have been relatively quiet in their transfer window but for the first time ever, they have paid a transfer fee for a player. Brighton Women's squad. GK: Megan Walsh. DF: Felicity...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Arsenal 5-0 Manchester City: After the men humbled Tottenham, the women thrashed their fellow title contenders... just weeks after defeating WSL champions Chelsea

Three games, three wins, 12 goals and two title contenders defeated. Jonas Eidevall could not have asked for a better start in his new job. Arsenal look a more ruthless, well-drilled and confident side than last season and they put a weakened Manchester City team to the sword with a 5-0 victory at Meadow Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kim Little brace helps Arsenal hammer Manchester City to go top of WSL table

Kim Little scored twice as Arsenal thrashed Manchester City 5-0 to go top of the Women’s Super League. Vivianne Miedema got the ball rolling with a 10th-minute opener before Little’s fine first strike put Arsenal two goals up in their quest to overtake rivals Tottenham and claim first place, albeit on goal difference for now.
WORLD
SkySports

Arsenal Women 5-0 Man City Women: Vivianne Miedema on song as Gunners go top of WSL

Arsenal Women jumped top of the WSL and kept up their 100-per-cent record, seeing off another title rival in the process with a 5-0 thrashing of Man City. Vivianne Miedema took advantage of Alanna Kennedy's mistake to fire the Gunners ahead at Meadow Park with 10 minutes on the clock, which set the tone for a dominant performance that laid down a marker for the hosts' title hopes.
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

198K+
Followers
220K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy