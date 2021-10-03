Muddy River Mashers Homebrew Club hosts Oktoberfest

The Muddy River Mashers Homebrew Club held its 12th annual Oktoberfest event at Sertoma Park Saturday; giving brewers the chance to show off how their beer is crafted and how it tastes.

Those who attended the event could sample and vote on the 24 beers entered in the competition.

One contestant shared how he puts in the time to get his drink flavored just right.

“We added sugar to it, lactose, and we added some salt and caramel. We really wanted it to come out tasting like ice cream,” home brewer Brandon Yoder said.

“It really makes a difference whether you’re eating, whether you’re just sipping something. It makes a big difference and there’s a big selection here,” participant Terry Traynor said.

Out of the several contestants and 24 beers, the top three vote-getters won small kegs to help them continue making their product.