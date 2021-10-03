CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Mertz shows signs of progress before leaving game with injury

By Michael Hogan
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON — What happened on the opening drive of the third quarter was a microcosm of the Wisconsin Badgers’ season to this point. Roughly 40 minutes earlier, Graham Mertz played like the highest-rated quarterback prospect in the program’s history that he is. Perhaps even at pregame tailgate parties, many questioned if UW coach Paul Chryst should bench Mertz after his poor play in the first three games of the season. He had just one touchdown pass to six interceptions coming into Saturday’s contest against Michigan.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Geneva Regional News

Analysis: Graham Mertz showed he's Wisconsin's best quarterback. His injury stunted offense's progress

The University of Wisconsin football team’s offense played as well as it had all season for two possessions after a lifeless start. The Badgers scored on both of those drives late in the second quarter, pulling within a field goal of No. 14 Michigan and giving the crowd at Camp Randall Stadium something to cheer about on offense for the first time in the afternoon Saturday.
WISCONSIN STATE
talesbuzz.com

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz leaves game after taking big hit

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz had to be taken to the injury tent after taking a big hit during the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Michigan. Mertz was dropping back to pass on third down against the Wolverines when two Michigan defenders came in for the sack. The biggest hit came from Daxton Hill, who delivered a big shot to Mertz’s rib area. Mertz stayed down after the play and appeared to be in significant pain, though he did leave the field under his own power.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Mertz leaves game injured as Badgers drop second straight game

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers dropped their second game in a row Saturday, losing to Michigan 38-17. To make matters worse, starting quarterback Graham Mertz left the game with a reported rib injury after being sacked. Mertz had thrown for 115 yards, with no interceptions, before leaving. The Badger offense...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
Daily Cardinal

Mertz heats up before injury, Badgers fall to Wolverines 38-17

Wisconsin suffered its third loss of 2021 in a 38-17 blowout Saturday against 14th-ranked Michigan. Much like a week ago, the Badger offense was ineffective, the defense allowed big passing plays and the special teams units made sloppy mistakes — all of which contributed to another lopsided defeat. Both quarterback...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chest Injury#American Football#The Wisconsin Badgers#Uw#Badgers#Penn State
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy