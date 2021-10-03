CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

CDC, doctors urge pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging pregnant women be vaccinated against COVID-19 amid concerns about the delta variant.

The agency is encouraging women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or considering having kids to get vaccinated due to the number of pregnant women hospitalized with the virus. Also, the CDC says there is a higher risk of admission in the intensive care unit.

There are some who have very strong feelings about the new development.

"I've heard studies about people who get vaccinated, I've heard good and bad,” said John Petrelles, of Yonkers.

Since September, the CDC has tracked 125,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in pregnant women. That study also showed that in more than 22,000 of those cases, women were hospitalized and 161 ended up dying.

Furthermore, in the CDC’s report, 22 pregnant women passed away last month from COVID-19 - which marked the most so far during the pandemic.

What was also of note was the disparities throughout different communities of women who are pregnant and vaccinated. The highest rate was in the Asian community at 46%, while Black women are just over 15%.

Dr. Sharam Razman is heavily advocating for the vaccine as it could be a life-saving treatment for expectant mothers. Razman is the director of obstetrics/gynecology at St. John’s Riverside Hospital.

“There are risks for patients who've had any allergy to previous vaccinations. There are minor side affects, such as sore arm or being tired for a few days or low-grade temperature," Razman says.

