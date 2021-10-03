CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Blumenthal announces plans to meet Korean religious leader later this year

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

Sen. Richard Blumental announced Saturday that he'll be meeting with a religious leader from Korea later this year.

Pastor Ocksoo Park is the founder of the Christian Leaders Fellowship, a religious organization with close to 1 million members around the world.

Blumenthal met with Pastor Peter Jo, who's helping to organize the visit. in Bridgeport.

Blumenthal has met with Jo in the past while promoting the group's annual holiday musical events - one of which took place in Wallingford.

"The Korean community here is a source of great skill and hard work as well as faith and I'm looking forward to meeting one of the leaders when he comes here along with Pastor Peter Jo," Blumenthal says.

The group's annual musical performance will take place virtually this year due to the pandemic.

