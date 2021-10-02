Thoughts on inservice training

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Hey Mom! I don’t have to go to school on Friday.”. “Inservice, what do teachers do at inservice?”. This is a fairly typical conversation that happens in households each year. Students are released from a day of school so that the staff can be provided inservice training and parents and other adults want to know why. The best and shortest answer that I have to this question is that this time is used to provide professional development time and programs to our staff so that they can stay on top of what is going on both in their fields and in education in general.

lexingtonleader.com

Thoughts on Communication

Kristie Gamm, CBT, BA, Min.Studies show that seventy percent, and maybe more, of all communication is nonverbal. Young children have limited language. They see and feel what is happening around them ...
MENTAL HEALTH
hngnews.com

Oct. 7 School News

All Deerfield Elementary School kids are invited on a short, fun walk to the school on five Wednesday mornings this fall. Walk to the school with friends and members of the High School Student Council, as well as an adult. Dates include: Oct. 13. Where: Glacial Drumlin Trail, next to...
DEERFIELD, WI
hometownsource.com

COLUMN: Food for thought …

For more than a decade our church has bought fresh vegetables from Hmong farmers and donated them to area food shelves. Anne gardens with several good friends, Song, Pa and Nor Yang, who work sunup to dark growing premium quality, chemical-free vegetables. This year approximately 6,000 pounds of vegetables will...
ADVOCACY
hngnews.com

Waunakee Commmunity School District hosts branding workshops

A number of workshops are underway as Waunakee community and school district members work with a consultant to design one consistent brand and logo. In May, the Waunakee school district’s board of education approved a contract with Nathan Chow of Foundry, a graphic designer and consultant who has designed brands and logos for other school districts and companies in Wisconsin. He has begun to lead workshops, inviting participants to brainstorm the district’s strengths and offer input on the many existing logos.
WAUNAKEE, WI
hngnews.com

Third graders complete egg drop project with help from Monona Fire Department

Third graders at Winnequah School—and two crews from Monona Fire Department—participated in an egg drop during the last week of September. Students gathered in the lower parking lot to watch their creations drop to the ground from the Monona Fire Department’s ladder truck. When teacher Jennifer Fonner’s class delved in...
MONONA, WI
hngnews.com

On Campus

Jared Lanier, GSP, has completed all requirements for a Board of Certified Safety Professional (BCSP). This designation is awarded by BCSP to individuals who meet academic criteria in the safety, health and environmental discipline. BCSP credential holders are among the most highly trained, educated and experienced individuals in the safety field.
COLLEGES
hngnews.com

Oct. 7 Art & Life Calendar

For the second year in a row, Rockdale Lutheran Church has canceled its annual Meatball dinner, normally held in October, due to COVID-19. Lake Ripley 4-H is collecting much needed supplies for the Afghan Refugees who are being temporarily housed at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. Donations of clothes, diapers, formula, winter clothes and more can be dropped off at Jefferson County UW-Extension office at 864 W Collins Road in Jefferson or at Premiere Couture at 145 W Main Street in Cambridge by Friday, Oct. 8. Items must be new. For more information go to www.saveourallies.org.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
Education
hngnews.com

Retired nurse shifts focus to behind the wheel

The saying goes that ‘a retired nurse never stops nurturing and caring,’ and volunteer driver Monica Sitter proves that to be true. Shortly after retiring from her 35-year career as a mental health nurse, Sitter registered as a volunteer Driver Escort out of McFarland Senior Outreach, providing medical appointment rides to seniors in the area.
MCFARLAND, WI
hngnews.com

Monona Lioness Club reforms as Lions Club

On July 5 Madison Monona Lioness Club said “farewell and job well done” to the Lioness Club that had been serving the community since April 1976. Fifteen members transitioned to the newly chartered Madison Monona Lioness Lions Club in an effort to continue to serve the east Madison and Monona community.
MONONA, WI
hngnews.com

Cambridge Homecoming Week

Cambridge’s Homecoming week is coming up Oct. 10-16. Here are the week’s events:. Float building can begin Sunday, Oct. 10. Pep rally for students and staff from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. Homecoming parade at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. Homecoming football game vs. Clinton...
CAMBRIDGE, WI
hngnews.com

Cambridge Fall Festival Canceled

Cambridge Farm to School, with much disappointment, is canceling this year’s Fall Festival Fundraiser due to the rising cases of COVID in our community. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. It has been a very difficult decision, as we all deserve and want to celebrate the community together.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
hngnews.com

Upcoming Events

Wildflower Seed Collecting, Sat., Oct. 9: The Rock County Conservationists is holding its annual free prairie wildflower seed collecting event Saturday. The self-collecting opportunity takes place from 10 a.m.-noon at the planted prairie in Milton’s Crossridge Park on Parkview Drive near the parking lot of the Milton YMCA. Participants can...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
hngnews.com

Active citizenship is what we need

An understanding of civics –- of the rights and duties of citizens -– is essential to a well-functioning democracy. That means the effective teaching of civics is also essential. We want our children to grow up to be engaged citizens, to be critical consumers of information, to be actively involved in the civil discourse of this state and nation, to understand and participate in the processes of government, and to vote.
POLITICS
hngnews.com

Virtual series aims to stop bullying

Bullying knows no boundaries and can be experienced in every phase of life and in every environment. Bullying can be physically, emotionally, and developmentally damaging for individuals and entire communities, including people of all races, ethnicities, gender identities, and abilities. October is an important time to address these issues as...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Students Celebrate National School Lunch Week

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Monday announced schools across Texas will celebrate National School Lunch Week Oct. 11-15. The annual event drives participation in the National School Lunch Program, which is administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) and provides 3 million lunches every school day. TDA is promoting the balanced, nutrient-rich meals served by Texas school nutrition professionals with its 2021 theme, Feed Your Creativity with a Healthy School Lunch.  “When students have a voice in school nutrition, they can lead the way to healthier…
AUSTIN, TX
mhslionsroar.com

Food for Thought

Recently, Menchville changed its the daily schedule to include an additional lunch period. Principal Bobby Surry confirmed that the change was made to reduce the number of students in each cafeteria during lunch and improve accuracy with contact tracing. The traditional lunch schedule had 2 lunch periods: Students either had...
EDUCATION

