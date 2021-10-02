Thoughts on inservice training

“Hey Mom! I don’t have to go to school on Friday.”. “Inservice, what do teachers do at inservice?”. This is a fairly typical conversation that happens in households each year. Students are released from a day of school so that the staff can be provided inservice training and parents and other adults want to know why. The best and shortest answer that I have to this question is that this time is used to provide professional development time and programs to our staff so that they can stay on top of what is going on both in their fields and in education in general.