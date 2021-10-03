CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Jahan Dotson Scores His First Touchdown Of the Game

By Matthew Filipovits
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Clifford found Jahan Dotson in the back of the end zone to cap off a 9-play, 96-yard touchdown drive. Keyvone Lee had his best drive of the season, rushing for 65 yards on the drive. The Nittany Lions lead 14-0 midway through the second quarter.

ESPN Draft Expert Lists Penn State Wideout Jahan Dotson as Top Ranked Receiver

Penn State senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson doesn’t have the hype that some wide receivers in the nation, but according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., he’s the early top-ranked wide receiver for the 2022 NFL Draft. A four-star recruit out of Nazareth, Pennsylvania out of high school, Dotson has improved...
Sean Clifford to Jahan Dotson connection sets program record for QB-WR duo

The Sean Clifford and Jahan Dotson connection has been looking great in 2021, and the duo just set a program record during Saturday’s game against Indiana. After connecting for one touchdown in the first half, the two connected on another score in the second half. It came on a 4th-and-4 play with Clifford scrambling out of the pocket.
Sean Clifford
Penn State football's Jahan Dotson makes incredible touchdown catch vs. Indiana

Penn State veteran wide receiver Jahan Dotson is improving his NFL Draft stock with every route and leaping grab this season. Dotson made a jaw-dropping touchdown catch in the first half of Saturday night's Big Ten game vs. Indiana, hauling in a bullet throw in the back of the end zone from Sean Clifford with a toe-tap to finish it off and give the Nittany Lions an early 14-0 lead.
Swarming defense, Jahan Dotson TDs push Penn State to 5-0

Penn State coaches and players refused to call it a "revenge game" during recent days but the Nittany Lions made sure there was no doubt this time around against Indiana. A swarming defensive effort and three touchdown passes from quarterback Sean Clifford pushed PSU to 5-0 on the season via a 24-0 victory.
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson shares thoughts on new record he and Sean Clifford share

Midway through the third quarter, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford connected with wide receiver Jahan Dotson for a 30-yard touchdown pass. More importantly, it was the 18th time the duo have hooked up for a score, breaking the school record previously held by former Lions quarterback Todd Blackledge and wide receiver Kenny Jackson in the early 1980s.
Sean Clifford Passing Chart (Indiana):

This was the first time we'd really seen a defense get to Sean Clifford since the first half of the Wisconsin game. We've seen other teams pressure him since then, but the Hoosiers seemed like the first team yet to actually devote extra resources to stopping the passing game, rather than the other way around. Therefore, as to be expected, there were a few more errant throws in this one.
How Sean Clifford and Jahan Dotson Became Penn State's Top Touchdown Duo

Todd Blackledge and Jahan Dotson, two Penn State legends, sat for an interview last week. As they chatted, Blackledge told Dotson about a record he was approaching. Dotson and quarterback Sean Clifford needed two touchdown passes to break the Penn State record for a quarterback-receiver duo held by Blackledge and Kenny Jackson. "Get the job done," Blackledge told Dotson.
Jahan Dotson Is College Football’s Best-Kept Secret

When you look around the NFL, what is a commonality in the league’s elite pass-catching threats? Can they soar for contested catches? Is their top-end speed enough to stretch defenses, where they are also able to break off a route at a moment's notice? What about their hands and awareness in space?
Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson presents major challenge for Iowa secondary

CEDAR RAPIDS – The hurdle. Everyone remembers it. Saquon Barkley took a pass in the flat for Penn State in the fourth quarter of its 2017 game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium and saw defensive back Josh Jackson staring right at him. But Barkley suddenly because Superman, literally jumping over Jackson as he dove to make the tackle, sticking the landing and converting a 3rd-and-long into a PSU first down.
Matchup to Watch: Jahan Dotson vs. Iowa’s Secondary

Week 3: Kent State’s corners vs. Iowa’s wide receivers. Week 5: Maryland’s offensive line vs. Iowa’s defensive line. While Iowa was not able to notch a sack against Maryland, the Hawkeye defensive line played a very clean game. They were constantly in Taulia Tagovailoa’s passing lanes with their hands up and pressured him into some really bad throws. The 55.2% he left the game with was the second worst of his career, to say nothing of the five interceptions. He did add 4 rushes for 24 yards as Maryland found some success in the run game - 97 yards on 17 carries. They were just very quick to get away from their rushing offense. Additionally, Maryland’s OL had two key penalties which put the kibosh on first quarter 4th & 1 and 3rd & 1 opportunities.
