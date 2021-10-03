Watch: Jahan Dotson Scores His First Touchdown Of the Game

Week 3: Kent State’s corners vs. Iowa’s wide receivers. Week 5: Maryland’s offensive line vs. Iowa’s defensive line. While Iowa was not able to notch a sack against Maryland, the Hawkeye defensive line played a very clean game. They were constantly in Taulia Tagovailoa’s passing lanes with their hands up and pressured him into some really bad throws. The 55.2% he left the game with was the second worst of his career, to say nothing of the five interceptions. He did add 4 rushes for 24 yards as Maryland found some success in the run game - 97 yards on 17 carries. They were just very quick to get away from their rushing offense. Additionally, Maryland’s OL had two key penalties which put the kibosh on first quarter 4th & 1 and 3rd & 1 opportunities.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO