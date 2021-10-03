CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU-KSU by the numbers: Still looking for big plays that produce points

By Clay Horning
The Norman Transcript
 8 days ago
Oklahoma tight end Jeremiah Hall (27) is tackled by Kansas State defensive back TJ Smith (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 2 2021. Hall scored on a 1-yard reception. The Sooners have scored only TD from beyond 20 yards this season. Orlin Wagner - freelancer, FR171838 AP

The number of yards Oklahoma gained in the second and third quarters combined, a clip of 7.9 per snap, a figure that would rank No. 2 in the nation to Ohio State (8.4 entering Saturday) if it was the Sooners’ were to averaged it all season.

The number of times any Sooner has returned a recovered fumble at least 70 yards prior to Saturday, when Nick Bonitto brought one back 70 in the first quarter against Kansas State. Though it led to second-and-goal from the 1, OU still settled for a field goal.

Gabe Brkic’s makes and misses kicking field goals this season. Against Kansas State, he hit from 27 and 47 yards, giving him a program record 17 from 40 yards and beyond.

The number of consecutive times, in “true road games” that OU has scored at least 30 points. The next longest current streak like that belongs to Alabama (11).

The number of times OU has scored from outside the Red Zone — the opponent’s 20-yard line — this season. It didn’t happen Saturday. A year ago, after five games, the Sooners had scored nine touchdowns from beyond the Red Zone.

The number of snaps from OU that produced gains of 15 or more yards against Kansas State and the number of snaps that yielded gains of 20 or more. The three big ones belonged to Marvin Mims (40 catch), Kennedy Brooks (28 run) and Drake Stoops (20 catch).

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders' son celebrates touchdown with his dad's signature dance

Deion Sanders must be having the time of his life, coaching his son Shedeur at Jackson State this season. On Saturday, against Alabama A&M, the Tigers are routing their opponents, leading 61-15 midway through the fourth quarter. Shedeur scored a touchdown in the game and then broke out a familiar...
NFL
The Norman Transcript

