OU-KSU by the numbers: Still looking for big plays that produce points

Oklahoma tight end Jeremiah Hall (27) is tackled by Kansas State defensive back TJ Smith (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 2 2021. Hall scored on a 1-yard reception. The Sooners have scored only TD from beyond 20 yards this season.

308

The number of yards Oklahoma gained in the second and third quarters combined, a clip of 7.9 per snap, a figure that would rank No. 2 in the nation to Ohio State (8.4 entering Saturday) if it was the Sooners’ were to averaged it all season.

0

The number of times any Sooner has returned a recovered fumble at least 70 yards prior to Saturday, when Nick Bonitto brought one back 70 in the first quarter against Kansas State. Though it led to second-and-goal from the 1, OU still settled for a field goal.

10-12

Gabe Brkic’s makes and misses kicking field goals this season. Against Kansas State, he hit from 27 and 47 yards, giving him a program record 17 from 40 yards and beyond.

34

The number of consecutive times, in “true road games” that OU has scored at least 30 points. The next longest current streak like that belongs to Alabama (11).

1

The number of times OU has scored from outside the Red Zone — the opponent’s 20-yard line — this season. It didn’t happen Saturday. A year ago, after five games, the Sooners had scored nine touchdowns from beyond the Red Zone.

9-3

The number of snaps from OU that produced gains of 15 or more yards against Kansas State and the number of snaps that yielded gains of 20 or more. The three big ones belonged to Marvin Mims (40 catch), Kennedy Brooks (28 run) and Drake Stoops (20 catch).