English Dub Review: My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X “I Had a Summer Adventure…”
Catarina is overwhelmed by Geordo’s suddenly passionate advances. Since she had no romantic experience in her previous life, either, she has no idea what to do. When she receives an invitation to stay at the royal palace villa, she’s still unable to sort out her feelings, and upon arriving there, she learns that the nearby forest is rumored to be haunted by a ghost…www.bubbleblabber.com
Comments / 0