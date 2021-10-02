English Dub Review: My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X “I Had a Summer Adventure…”

After finally getting to watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light on Netflix recently, I can, at last, say that the show knows how to help newbies to some extent while serving as the final installment of this beloved Netflix anime franchise. Starting from the beginning, the movie clearly begins with one large info dump on who the titular “Sins” are, giving two different recaps of the characters in the opening ten minutes despite the last season having only just finished. After that, we cut six months after the Demon King’s battle as we see many things shown, such as certain characters getting married. What happens to Arthur and Merlin, Zeldris and Gelda’s relationship, basically most of the cast from the previous seasons had some updates on their whereabouts (While certain characters such as “Merlin” only having a cameo for a few seconds). Of course, the film itself most likely rewards people who have followed the series since the beginning until the lead characters get word of the Demon world being under attack by an unseen entity…

