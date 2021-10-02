English Dub Review: My Hero Academia “Tomura Shigaraki: Origin”
Shigaraki regains all his memories thus releasing the limit he had on his powers. Re-Destro gets a mech suit but it can't even stand up to Shigaraki's new power. He had to amputate his own legs to avoid being disintegrated by Shigaraki. Seeing all this, Gigantomachia finally acknowledges Shigaraki is All for One's successor. Re-Destro gives command of the Meta Liberation Army to Shigaraki who renames them the Paranormal Liberation Front.
