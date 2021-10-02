English Dub Review: My Hero Academia “Tomura Shigaraki: Origin”

Sei discovers a powerful new aspect of her Saintly nature. When she joins the Knights for a dangerous expedition, Sei must use all she’s learned to keep her friends safe…. We finally come back to Sei, and this time she’s clearly having fun in this world in comparison to her previous world. but once again we’re not shown why, I’m leaning more to the side that she was apathetic towards her earth life and has no relatives, rather than some tragic backstory where her whole family fell victim to some sort of tragedy, but that might not be the case at all.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO