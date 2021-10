PORT ISABEL — The Port Isabel Tarpons defeated the Raymondville Bearkats 40-22 in a District 16-4A Division II matchup Saturday. The Tarpons (5-0, 2-0) scored their first touchdown on the second play of the game while on defense. A sneaky onside kick attempt set up Raymondville (2-3, 0-2) with good field position. On the second play, linebacker Tristian Garcia stripped it from the ball carrier and took it to the house.