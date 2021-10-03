CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOMS obtains high-quality marks

By Register
Sandusky Register
 7 days ago

SANDUSKY — NOMS Healthcare improved care for almost 10,000 beneficiaries across the northern part of Ohio and saved Medicare over $5.1 million by meeting cost and quality goals in 2020, according to recently released performance data from the federal agency that administers Medicare. NOMS became one of 35 advanced pay...

sanduskyregister.com

