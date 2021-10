Disney World’s 50th Anniversary kicks off today and we’ve been taking you along with us to check out all four parks (and even the resorts!) Over at EPCOT, there has been a lot to explore with the grand opening of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, La Creperie de Paris, and more! And, whether you were able to secure your spot in the virtual queue to hop on the new attraction today, or you just love Ratatouille, there’s a new spot to grab some NEW Remy-themed merchandise in the park!

SHOPPING ・ 9 DAYS AGO