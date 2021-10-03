CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three keys to the Washington/Atlanta game

Free Lance-Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter boldly predicting they might set NFL sack records this season, Chase Young and Montez Sweat have combined for exactly one (by Sweat) through three games. Opponents are aware of the speed and athleticism of Washington’s young defensive ends and have compensated with quick throws and chip blocks. Now it’s up to Young, Sweat and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio to counter and find a way to pressure Ryan, who’s no speed demon at age 36 but knows a few tricks of his own. This is a matchup of the NFL’s 27th-ranked offense and 31st-ranked defense.

fredericksburg.com

