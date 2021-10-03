Hundreds rally at Delco courthouse in favor of reproductive rights
MEDIA – Hundreds converged upon the Delaware County courthouse Saturday, joining hundreds of similar rallies across the nation in support of reproductive rights. These rallies occur at a time when abortion and access to is being challenged and limited through legislation like S.B. 8 in Texas, which bans most abortions in the state and deputizes citizens to turn providers into authorities who perform the procedure or help women access one.www.delcotimes.com
