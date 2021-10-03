CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald's Worker Puts Sweet-Sour Sauce in Customer's Frappe Because They Had an 'Attitude' – Then He Gets Fired

By Lois Oladejo
Amomama
Amomama
 7 days ago
A McDonald's worker went a tad too far by adding an undesirable ingredient to a customer's frappe to teach them a lesson. The action cost the staff more than his job. One angry employee decided to take his revenge on an annoying customer by adding an extra ingredient to their frappe. The worker took to TikTok to recount the mischievous stunt, which turned out less than hilarious for him.

