RAW: OH: WOMEN'S MARCH-CINCINNATI

Mustang students joined protesters in a Women’s March through downtown Wichita Falls on Saturday, Oct. 2 to oppose the newly passed restrictive abortion law. “I oppose the new law because if I did become pregnant, and birth control is not 100%, I would no longer have the option for abortion and be forced to raise a child that would go through the same chronic illnesses as me,” Megan Peters, nursing freshman, said. “Babies deserve life, but they deserve a quality life. My doctor told me that if I have children, they will most likely go through the same thing as me.”
Comments / 0