RAW: OH: WOMEN'S MARCH-CINCINNATI

After the passage of a recent bill in Texas, the Heartbeat Act (SB8), women’s reproductive rights have been under attack yet again. The Heartbeat Act states that it is illegal to get an abortion if a heartbeat is detected or past six weeks from the woman’s last period. This is often before most women know that they are pregnant with no exceptions to the law for rape or incest.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO