Protests

RAW: OH: WOMEN'S MARCH-CINCINNATI

Princeton Daily Clarion
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbortion rights activists rally for abortion justice throughout the country. Welcome to the discussion.

WOOD

Millions to march Saturday for women’s rights

Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 9 in Grand Rapids. Hand 2 Hand uses Jenison roots to combat weekend hunger. Black women to come together for Power Table Talk in Kzoo. ArtPrize Awards: Who will take home $50K grand prize?. Man armed with knife shot, killed by deputies near Niles.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Northern Virginia Daily

Women's March promotes abortion-rights

WOODSTOCK — Noemi Cardoso used to be pro-life. Then she had a baby. Now 19, the mother of a 3-month-old is marching for women’s reproductive rights. “A I was old enough, I realized it’s really none of my business what anybody does,” she said. “But I think when I really...
WOODSTOCK, VA
Women’s March for Reproductive Rights Planned in Morris

Indivisible Morris is hosting a Women’s March for Reproductive Rights in Morris beginning 11 a.m. this Saturday at the Stevens County Courthouse, with marchers proceeding to downtown via 4th Street. Organizers noted it has been two years since the last Women’s March in Morris and this march will coincide with 700 plus other marches and rallies for Reproductive Freedom planned across the country.
MORRIS, MN
Oxford Women’s ‘March’ Set for Saturday on the Square

As women from all over the country converge once again in Washington D.C. on Oct. 2 for the Women’s March in defense of reproductive rights, folks in Oxford can attend a more local event. The Oxford Women’s March for Reproductive Rights will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday next...
OXFORD, MS
Moscow Women’s March addresses reproductive issues

Moscow joins in nationwide rally for reproductive rights after new Texas law. Saturday, dozens of community members gathered in front of city hall for the Moscow Women’s March. The march was organized as one of many across the nation in protest of Texas’s recent abortion law, which made it possible for citizens to sue other citizens for receiving, performing or assisting with abortion services.
PROTESTS
#Whatshappening: WY Women’s March this Saturday

Paid for by the organizers of the WY Women’s March. Community members are speaking up and rallying in support of reproductive rights, equal justice, and abortion access in Lander at 11 am on Saturday. Participants will meet at Dairyland, march down Main Street to South 2nd and Centennial Park, peacefully assemble to hear from speakers including Christine Lichtenfels of Chelsea’s Fund, Lynnette Greybull of Not Our Native Daughters, Sydney Moller of Fremont County Alliance Against Domestic Violence, and Sexual Assault, and Ari Kamil and Cruz Yochum from our LGBTQ+ community.
WYOMING STATE
Calling all feminists: Savannah Women’s March

After the passage of a recent bill in Texas, the Heartbeat Act (SB8), women’s reproductive rights have been under attack yet again. The Heartbeat Act states that it is illegal to get an abortion if a heartbeat is detected or past six weeks from the woman’s last period. This is often before most women know that they are pregnant with no exceptions to the law for rape or incest.
SAVANNAH, GA
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Women's March targets high court

WASHINGTON – The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy. Demonstrators...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Philadelphia

Women's March in DC: Thousands March to Supreme Court for Abortion Rights

The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington and other cities to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.
PROTESTS
Fox News

The Women's March holds a rally for abortion justice

PROTESTS
Quad Citizens rally, march for women’s rights

The Supreme Court’s involvement in abortion is spurring rallies nationwide, including the Quad Cities. A Woman’s March took place Saturday in Rock Island. The rally started at Schwiebert Park and focused on abortion access for all. Many people held up signs advocating for the community to come together to protect...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WOMEN’S RIGHTS MARCH HELD IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM

Citizens gathered in downtown Brenham this (Saturday) morning for a march for women’s rights. Around 40 local and area residents, many with signs in tow, walked around the courthouse square to protest Texas’ new abortion law that prohibits abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy.
BRENHAM, TX
Hundreds rally, march for women's rights in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of people came together on Saturday morning outside of the city-county building in downtown Pittsburgh to stand up and fight for women's rights. "I believe that violence against women must cease," said Tracy Baton, Director of Women's March Pittsburgh to a packed crowd. The passionate crowd packed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Claremonters rally for ‘Women’s March Action’

During the first weekend of October, thousands of citizens across the country, including over 150 in Claremont, marched to raise awareness about the currently threats to women’s reproductive rights — specifically the new Texas abortion law which took effect in September. With no exceptions for rape or incest, the new...
CLAREMONT, CA
Students join Women’s March downtown

Mustang students joined protesters in a Women’s March through downtown Wichita Falls on Saturday, Oct. 2 to oppose the newly passed restrictive abortion law. “I oppose the new law because if I did become pregnant, and birth control is not 100%, I would no longer have the option for abortion and be forced to raise a child that would go through the same chronic illnesses as me,” Megan Peters, nursing freshman, said. “Babies deserve life, but they deserve a quality life. My doctor told me that if I have children, they will most likely go through the same thing as me.”
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Asheville rally part of nationwide Women's March

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Rallies across the nation took place on Saturday, Oct. 2 in conjunction with the Women's March in Washington, D.C. In Asheville, a rally against abortion bans was held, sponsored by the Asheville Democratic Socialists of America and Asheville Party for Socialism and Liberation. Participants gathered at...
ASHEVILLE, NC

