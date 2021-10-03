Police looking for driver responsible in fatal teen hit-and-run last month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro Police are still searching for a driver that hit and killed a 15-year-old pedestrian in the southwest valley last month.

This happened on September 10th around 7:45 P.M near Durango and Warm Springs. Keith Young Jr.,15, a sophomore at Sierra Vista High School, and his younger brother were trying to cross Durango. It was not their turn to cross, at the same time a driver on the northbound lane here on Durango hit Young and then drove off.

Police tell us two teens were trying to cross the street here going east. It was not their turn to cross, at the same time a driver on the northbound lane here on Durango hit one of the teens and then drove off.

Young was transported to UMC Trauma by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for a red, Dodge Charger with left front-end and windshield damage and a missing left side view mirror. The model could be 2015-2017.

Currently, there have been over 100 traffic-related fatalities in Metro’s jurisdiction already surpassing last year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.