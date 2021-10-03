CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

CDC, doctors urge pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging pregnant women be vaccinated against COVID-19 amid concerns about the delta variant. The agency is encouraging women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or considering having kids to get vaccinated due to the number of pregnant women hospitalized with the virus. Also, the CDC says there is a higher risk of admission in the intensive care unit.

