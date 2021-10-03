CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George W. Bush and Wife Laura Meet Newborn Granddaughter Cora Georgia Coyne: 'Proud and Grateful'

By Glenn Garner
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe couple shared their first photo with granddaughter Cora Georgia Coyne, days after their daughter Barbara gave birth. George W. Bush is a proud grandfather once again. The former president, 75, and wife Laura Bush, 74, celebrated the arrival of newborn granddaughter Cora Georgia Coyne with a sweet photo, days after their daughter Barbara Bush gave birth earlier this week.

lifestyle matters
7d ago

I like George Bush he seems genuine. when I see him I think of two things. seeing him on cbs sunday morning interview showing of his art skills and, when he was dodging shoes coming at his head LoL. it's one of the funniest videos ever. and, he's a good artist. and, I've never voted Replublican. but, The older I get and hopefully a little wiser. I will be voting for the person in the next election. not, a party.

Related
Parents Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager Says 'What About My Children?' When Mom Laura Jokes Barbara's Baby Is 'Favorite'

George W. Bush loved his granddaughter's namesake. Jenna Bush Hager caught up with her mother, former First Lady Laura Bush, for Thursday's Today show broadcast, sharing their excitement for their family's new addition: Jenna's twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush, 39, gave birth to her first baby, daughter Cora Georgia, with husband Craig Coyne on Monday, Sept. 27.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Craig Coyne? Age and career of Barbara Bush's husband

Former president George W Bush’s daughter Barbara Bush has welcomed her first child with her husband, Craig Coyne. Following the news, some are curious to know more about Barbara Bush’s husband as some have wondered about Craig Coyne’s age and career. Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne welcome first child together.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

The place where Barbara Bush gave birth was an unexpected family tribute

Barbara Bush was supposed to give birth to her first child in New York City, but it turned out her baby daughter was delivered in a place that was meant to be. Bush's twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, shared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Thursday that after Barbara's water broke six weeks early, she gave birth to her daughter, Cora Georgia Coyne, at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland, Maine, on Monday.
PORTLAND, ME
Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager celebrates joyous baby news as twin sister Barbara becomes a mom

Jenna Bush Hager has had the best start to the week following the arrival of her twin sister Barbara's first child. The Today star took to Instagram on Monday to share the happy news of niece Cora Georgia's arrival. Jenna posted a series of pictures of herself with the newborn in hospital, as well as one of Cora's proud parents, alongside a heartfelt message.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Barbara Bush gives birth to her 1st child, a girl

Daughter of former President George W. Bush and sister of TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Bush and her husband, Craig Coyne, on Monday welcomed a baby girl, their first child, into the world. According to Jenna, Cora Georgia Coyne is “beautiful, precious and feisty.”Sept. 29, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Austin

Former George W. Bush strategist Matthew Dowd announces run as Democrat in Lt. Gov. race

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, former George W. Bush reelection chief strategist Matthew Dowd announced he is running for Texas lieutenant governor as a Democrat. In his campaign announcement video, Dowd focused his attack on current Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Specifically, he pointed out the handling of the pandemic, power grid issues and blackout, election security, and permitless handgun carry in the wake of mass shootings in the state.
AUSTIN, TX
Washington Post

Matthew Dowd, chief strategist for George W. Bush’s reelection campaign, launches a bid for Texas lieutenant governor — as a Democrat

Matthew Dowd, the chief strategist for George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection campaign, announced Wednesday that he is running for lieutenant governor of Texas — as a Democrat. In an announcement video, Dowd, who worked more recently as a political analyst for ABC News, takes aim at the Republican incumbent, Dan Patrick, detailing a list of purported shortcomings, both on policy and character.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Jenna Bush Hager Pens Sweet Letter to Sister Barbara's Newborn Daughter

Jenna shared photos from the hospital celebrating the newest member of the Bush family. Her twin sister, Barbara, and brother-in-law, Craig Coyne, welcomed a baby girl named Cora Georgia on Sept. 27, 2021. "Dearest Cora Georgia," Jenna wrote. "Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious,...
CELEBRITIES
