Class D/8-Man/Independent football roundup: Westmoreland/Oriskany scores win over Onondaga

Jerry Fiorini ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 10 rushing attempts and Westmoreland/Oriskany went to 2-2 on the season with a 27-14 win over Onondaga on Saturday. Will’Zarion Jones of the Tigers got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 20-yard interception return before Michael Scalise’s one-yard plunge in the second and a two-point conversion run gave the victors an 8-6 lead.