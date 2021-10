Hello friends! Winnipeg Jets hockey has once again returned to cause us joy, angst, elation, and sorrow. On Monday night’s outing, Winnipeg squared off in preseason action against the, ehrm, mighty Ottawa Senators! In what probably comes as no surprise, the Jets lost twice in the same game to Ottawa! Wait, what? Yes, you read that correctly. Winnipeg fell in overtime, then in the shootout. For some reason, these preseason games mandate a shootout, regardless of the score. Uh, thanks, NHL? While it’s junky preseason hockey, here are some takeaways from the action.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO