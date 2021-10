The city of Wilkes-Barre celebrated a special birthday today in Public Square, and hundreds of people gathered to celebrate and take part in the Oktoberfest themed event. “Wilkes Barre was declared a city in 1871 and this is 150th year celebration," said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown. “Everybody's having a great time making memories. It's just another great weekend celebration in the beautiful city of Wilkes Barre."