CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida nurse fired after mocking baby born with birth defect on social media

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FnS6Y_0cFRbqPi00

MIAMI — A neonatal intensive care nurse in Miami is out of a job after hospital officials discovered that she mocked an infant with a birth defect on her personal social media accounts.

According to WFOR-TV, Sierra Samuels shared photographs of a newborn with gastroschisis, a birth defect of the abdominal wall that causes the baby’s intestines to protrude from the body.

Lidia Amoretti, a spokesperson for Jackson Memorial Hospital, confirmed in a Saturday email to NBC News that hospital administrators first learned of the incident on Sept. 8.

Samuels was initially placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation over privacy violations, and fired on Sept. 15, Amoretti told the network.

The photos were captioned, “My night was going great then boom!” and “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby,” followed by “#gastroschisis,” WFOR-TV reported.

Posting photos of patients without authorization is often considered a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, intended to protect patients’ medical records and other personal health information, NBC News reported.

The hospital issued a statement, obtained by WFOR-TV, that read, in part, “Employees who violate these privacy rules, despite being educated, are subject to disciplinary action including suspension or termination. As soon as we learned of this potential breach, we immediately placed this employee under administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Samuels had worked for Jackson Memorial since 2016, the TV station reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Advocates, lawmakers push hospitals to help more with bills

Swamped with medical bills? The hospital that treated you may be able to help. Whether you learn about this before those bills wind up in debt collections is another matter. Medical bills often represent large, unexpected shocks that can crash personal budgets. Roughly 1 in 7 U.S. residents with a credit record has medical debt in collections, according to the nonprofit Urban Institute.
HEALTH SERVICES
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Security guard stabbed in mask dispute at NYC Apple Store, police say

NEW YORK CITY — Police said a man stabbed a security guard Friday at the Apple Store in Manhattan during a dispute over wearing a mask, according to multiple reports. Authorities told WABC-TV that the security guard told the man that he had to wear a mask to enter the store on West 14th Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The man refused and stabbed the guard in the stomach and arm and slashed his head, according to WCBS-TV.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Society
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man arrested in death of Georgia officer slain on 1st shift

ALAMO, Ga. — (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of gunning down a Georgia police officer during his first shift with the department. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Sunday that 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson had been taken into custody after a large manhunt. No other details were released, and authorities said they planned to hold a news conference later in the day.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
86K+
Followers
69K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy