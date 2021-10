WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police are searching for people who they say have been throwing rocks and other objects at buses in Southeast D.C. According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), these unidentified people, who are possibly under the age of 18, have been throwing what appear to be rocks and other objects at Metrobuses operating on the 3400 Block of MLK Avenue SE on several occasions over the past month.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO