Welcome back for another film preview, this week we are looking at the Rutgers Scarlet Knights led by our old friend Greg Schiano. As we get ready for the game in Piscataway, N.J. on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET, we are going to be looking at what Rutgers does on both sides of the ball and how Ohio State can take advantage of it. Schiano has elevated the stature of the program in his first two seasons back at the helm, and recently played that school up north in a close, seven-point game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO