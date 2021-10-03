Groups marches through Memphis for veterans suicide prevention

Irreverent Warriors Veteran Suicide Prevention March Members of Irreverent Warriors march on to Beale St. in Memphis in support of veteran suicide prevention. (WHBQ)

Memphis, Tenn. — A group took to the streets of Memphis on Saturday with a particular cause in mind.

That group was Irreverent Warriors Memphis. Their cause; preventing veteran suicide.

The Memphis chapter is part of a national movement that unites the veteran community and drives a healthy culture within its members, according to the group’s website.

Marching nearly 11 miles, the group in Memphis started near Loflin Yard and finished their march at Silky O’Sullivan’s on Beale St.

Brad Bell, local coordinator of the march in Memphis, emphasized the community aspect the group takes in order to prevent veteran suicide.

“Our mission statement is we bring veterans together using humor and comradery to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide. So, that’s what we’ve done today,” Bell said.

Bell stressed the importance of reaching and getting involved if you feel that you or a loved one could benefit from the group’s services.

“Find your local group, find somewhere to go, find somewhere that is close to you get connected. We’ll connect you to local stuff in your area but don’t miss out on that, you need that.”

To learn more about Irreverent Warriors and how you can get involved in the organization, click here.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.