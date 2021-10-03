Special Weather Statement issued for Lonoke, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lonoke; Pulaski Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Lonoke and northeastern Pulaski Counties through 915 PM CDT At 830 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Camp Robinson, or near Sherwood, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Sherwood... Jacksonville Cabot... West Little Rock Maumelle... Lonoke North Little Rock Airport... Little Rock AFB Burns Park... Parnell Gravel Ridge... Marche Meto... Oak Grove in Pulaski County Protho Junction... Gibson Lakewood... Camp Robinson This includes the following highways Interstate 30 near mile marker 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 144 and 174. Interstate 430 between mile markers 8 and 12. Interstate 440 between mile markers 9 and 14. US Highway 67 between mile markers 1 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH