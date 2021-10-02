Sports on TV

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped) CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped) NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala. CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Burlington, Wash. (Taped) 2:30 p.m.

Bay Area TV Sports: What to watch over the weekend

New Mexico State at San Jose State 7:30 p.m. NBCBA. European Tour: Alfred Dunhill Links (early Sun.) 4 a.m. GOLF. Premier: Brighton-Hove Albion vs. Arsenal 9:30 a.m. NBC. Mexico: Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Atlas 7 p.m. NBCSN. USL: Las Vegas at Oakland Roots 7 p.m. KOFY. MLS: SJ Earthquakes at...
Is Peacock Enough to Replace NBC Programming & Sports If It’s Dropped By YouTube TV?

Over the weekend, the situation between YouTube TV and NBCUniversal rose from a tiff to a kerfuffle, leading many to worry if they’ll have their favorite NBC stations available on YouTube TV should the two sides fail to reach some sort of agreement. Would NBCUniversal’s Peacock be enough to replace NBC’s linear channels in the event of a stalemate? Let’s examine exactly what shows Peacock has available and if it would be enough to meet your viewing needs.
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
NBC Sports Washington, Wizards announce regional TV schedule for 2021-22 NBA season

WASHINGTON, DC – NBC Sports Washington today announced its coverage of the Washington Wizards’ 2021-22 NBA season, highlighted by live coverage of 84 combined regular-season games and preseason matchups, the return of comprehensive gameday programs, and extensive multiplatform content on NBCSportsWashington.com and the MyTeams app. NBC Sports Washington will present...
Sports Digest: Koepka, DeChambeau will face off in TV event

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will finally get their match, even if it’s just 12 holes. After butting heads in a dispute driven largely on social media for the better part of two years, Koepka and DeChambeau will face each other in the latest edition of “Capital One’s The Match” the day after Thanksgiving at Wynn Golf Course on the Las Vegas Strip.
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Oct. 6

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Fox Sports 1, Fury-Wilder press conference. 4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Final Round, at Fayetteville, Ark. 8 p.m.; TBS, N.L. Wild Card Game, St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers. MISCELLANEOUS. 7 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access: The ACC Life" (new episode) NBA. 6 p.m.; NBA TV,...
College football games on CBS Sports Network: BYU vs. Utah State live stream, watch online, TV channel

The Week 5 slate of college football action on CBS Sports Network brings another intriguing slate of action featuring two ranked teams along with heavyweights from three different conferences and the independent ranks. No. 13 BYU and Utah State kick things off Friday night with an in-state showdown that will be followed by four games spanning the length of the day on Saturday as we begin creeping near the midway point of the 2021 season.
The AP Top 25 Fared

No 1. Alabama (5-0) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Saturday. No 2. Georgia (5-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Auburn, Saturday. No 3. Iowa (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Penn St., Saturday. No 4. Penn St. (5-0) did not play. Next: at No....
NHL Preseason Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m. Saturday's Games. Detroit at Buffalo, 3 p.m. Carolina...
The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Georgia (62)6-015502. 2. Iowa6-014763. 3. Cincinnati5-014075. 4. Oklahoma6-013366.
