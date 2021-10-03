CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankee Recap: Tampa Bay Rays crushed the Yankees in embarrassing loss

By Empire Sports Media
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees entered today’s matinee hoping for a win to secure home-field advantage in the wild card game. The Yankees lost a squeaker last night in the ninth inning when the Rays outscored them 3-2 in a hard-fought match. Today the Yankees sent Jordan Montgomery to the mound to face a Ray’s newbie in 22-year-old Shane Baz. Baz was called up on September 20th and had won both of his games. The Yankees were totally embarrassed by the Rays in a 12-2 loss when anything that could go wrong for the Yankees, did go wrong.

