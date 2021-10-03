Hundreds in Santa Fe rally in support of reproductive freedom
Hundreds of people rallied to call for stronger protections for reproductive rights Saturday morning in front of the Roundhouse. The rally was organized by Women Warriors, a Texas-based activist group focused on fighting that state’s “heartbeat bill,” Senate Bill 8, which prohibits most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy or when a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The law took effect in September.www.santafenewmexican.com
