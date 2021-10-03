79-year-old hiker missing for days found at Zion National Park

A hiker missing for days at Zion National Park was found alive Saturday afternoon with the help of Nellis Air Force Base personnel. The National Park Service said Friday that they were searching for John Fiske Burg, 79. He was last seen at 7 a.m. Tuesday leaving a La Quinta hotel in Kanab, Utah, where he was staying with a group of 50 hikers. He had told his friends he was considering hiking the Canyon Overlook trail at Zion. His car was later found at the trailhead, but it was unknown when he’d arrived there or where he was.