UConn loses quarterback Tyler Phommachanh to leg injury in first quarter at Vanderbilt

Tyler Phommachanh, the freshman quarterback from Stratford who breathed life into UConn’s offense, went down with a left leg injury in the first quarter of the Huskies’ game at Vanderbilt Saturday night.

Phommachanh had scrambled 18 yards for a first down deep in Vanderbilt territory when he landed awkwardly at the end of a twisting run and was replaced by sophomore Steven Krajewski.

Phommachanh, who became the starter at Army two weeks ago, led UConn on a nine-play, 50-yard drive to start the game, hitting Kevens Clercius twice for 28 yards. UConn got a 39-yard field goal from Joe McFadden.

After UConn’s defense held on three plays, Phommachanh (5-for-7 for 41 yards) threw to Keelan Marion for 11 yards and then took off on his scrambled, injured on the tackle by Vanderbilt’s Jaylen Mahoney.

Phomachanh walked off under his own power, but with a limp. After an exam on the sidelines, he went into the locker room with the trainers. He re-emerged late in the half and appeared in good spirits, but was in his rain slicker, not dressed to return to action.

There was no word on his injury or prognosis.

