Springdale, UT

Missing hiker found alive in Zion National Park

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
 7 days ago
SPRINGDALE, Utah — A hiker who had been missing for several days was found alive Saturday afternoon in Zion National Park.

John Fiske Burg, 71, was last seen Tuesday when he left his hotel in Kanab. Authorities believed he was planning to hike the Canyon Overlook Trail.

That trail was closed due to the search and rescue operation, as well as Pine Creek, Spry Canyon, Keyhole Canyon and Lodge Canyon.

The park said Burg was found above Lodge Canyon around 3:30 p.m. by Nellis Air Force Base personnel (Las Vegas, Nevada).

National Park Service
Photos from the search and rescue mission to find missing hiker John Fiske Burg in Zion National Park

The National Park Service said Burg was able to call 911 Friday afternoon, and he also left a voicemail message with his family.

"These phone calls provided the SAR operations the insight needed to increased operations and target specific areas of Zion National Park. The 911 call he made was critical and saved his life," a press release from NPS read, adding that the public tip line was also helpful in the search.

WATCH: Family remembers pair of experienced outdoorsmen lost in backcountry incident in Yellowstone

He was treated at the scene, then taken to a hospital in St. George for further medical attention. Officials did not provide what he was treated for or what condition he was in.

The NPS also thanked the multiple outside agencies that helped with the search.

"This successful rescue would not have been possible without the network of individuals and resources," the announcement said.

National Park Service
Photos from the search and rescue mission to find missing hiker John Fiske Burg in Zion National Park

