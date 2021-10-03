Two-vehicle accident kills 1, injures 3 in El Sobrante

One person was killed and three others were injured after their cars collided on San Pablo Dam Road near El Sobrante late Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said the accident occurred at about 11:15 a.m. on San Pablo Dam Road north of Bear Creek Road.

The CHP spokesperson said that a red Toyota Tacoma, with one occupant, was traveling northbound and a white Honda Civic, with three occupants, was traveling southbound.

It appears that the driver of the Honda was driving on the shoulder of the roadway to pass traffic, lost control of the vehicle, then crossed into the northbound lane where it collided with the Toyota.

The Honda driver suffered major injuries and the front passenger suffered minor injuries, but the rear passenger suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Toyota driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it are being asked to contact the CHP Contra Costa office in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.

