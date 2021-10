What is it? A medieval survival RPG management sim. Reviewed on GTX 1070 Dual OC, Windows 10, Intel Core i5-7600k, 16GB RAM. Having put the finishing touches on the fourth building in my little village-to-be, I realise I need to go out hunting to get more food for the few denizens that dwell within it. It's my job to look after them, after all, and that means building shelter and services, but also going out to hunt some bison or deer for meat. I feel pretty confident as I head out… but end up dying to a boar taking a bite out of my ankle.

