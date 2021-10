Ilya Samsonov did not skate in Sunday's practice due to a lower-body injury. According to the team, he will be re-evaluated on Monday. Samsonov played the full game in Saturday's preseason contest against the Philadelphia Flyers, including all nine rounds of the optional shootout. It is unclear exactly when the injury may have occurred if it happened during the game. He appeared to get up slowly on the first attempt of the shootout by Cam Atkinson but played the remaining eight rounds seemingly without issue.

HOCKEY ・ 7 DAYS AGO