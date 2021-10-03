CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Powers rout with three homers

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLowe went 3-for-5 with three home runs and seven RBI in Saturday's 12-2 win over the Yankees. He got the rout started quickly with a three-run blast off Jordan Montgomery in the first inning, then took the Yankees southpaw deep again for another three-run shot in the third before capping his afternoon with a solo homer off Michael King in the seventh. Lowe came into 2021 with 37 career home runs in 181 games, and he's now topped that total with 39 in 148 contests this season. He'll look for No. 40 on the final day of the season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Goes for four hits in win

Lowe went 4-for-5 with a single, three doubles and two RBI in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Marlins. Lowe recorded the first four-hit game of his career Saturday. For a player who has thrown any consideration of hitting for average out the window in 2021, it seems almost out of character for Lowe to hang a crooked number in the hit column. He'll look to build on this effort as the Rays eye up another long postseason run.
MLB
numberfire.com

Brandon Lowe leading off in Rays' Tuesday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays utility-man Brandon Lowe is starting in Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Lowe will man second base after Joey Wendle was rested in Houston. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Jose Urquidy, our models project Lowe to score 11.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Belts 35th long ball

Lowe went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored Wednesday in a 7-0 win over Houston. Lowe's second-inning homer gave Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead, and he was on base when Ji-Man Choi launched a three-run shot in the fifth frame. Lowe's long ball snapped an 11-game homerless stretch, which was his second-longest power drought of the campaign. The 27-year-old is tied for 10th in the American League with 35 homers on the season.
MLB
KESQ

Lowe hits 3 homers for Rays at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Lowe has hit three home runs for the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Lowe connected for a pair of early three-run shots off New York starter Jordan Montgomery, and then launched a leadoff drive in the seventh inning against Michael King, giving the second baseman a career-high seven RBIs. Lowe increased his career-high total to a team-leading 39 homers with his first three-homer game in the majors. It was his sixth career multihomer game and fourth this year.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Homer
Person
Michael King
numberfire.com

Brandon Lowe sitting for Rays on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Brandon Lowe is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Yankees. Lowe will move to the bench on Friday with Yandy Diaz starting at third base. Diaz will bat fourth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Diaz...
MLB
arcamax.com

Rays beat Yankees for 100th win as Lowe hits three home runs

NEW YORK — The Rays reached another milestone Saturday afternoon, earning their 100th victory of the season. And with the 12-2 win, they once again kept the Yankees from theirs, which was clinching an American League wild-card berth in the playoffs. As big a story were the exploits of Brandon...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Yankees
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Swats 11th homer

Choi went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in a 7-0 win over the Astros on Wednesday. The first baseman broke the game open in the fifth inning, launching a three-run shot to right field to extend the Rays' lead from 3-0 to 6-0. Choi entered the game having gone 1-for-22 over his previous eight contests, so he'll look to use the big blast as momentum to turn things around as the regular season winds down. The 30-year-old has struggled through an injury-plagued campaign during which he is batting only .230 with 11 homers and 45 RBI through 80 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Homers, drives in three

Stephenson went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Sunday's 9-2 win over Washington. Stephenson put the Reds on the board with his two-run shot in the fifth inning and later brought home another run with a sacrifice fly. He's up to 10 homers and 44 RBI alongside a .798 OPS this season. Stephenson entered Sunday's game in a 29-game drought without a home run, going 16-for-69 (.232) during that span.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy