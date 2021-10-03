Rays' Brandon Lowe: Powers rout with three homers
Lowe went 3-for-5 with three home runs and seven RBI in Saturday's 12-2 win over the Yankees. He got the rout started quickly with a three-run blast off Jordan Montgomery in the first inning, then took the Yankees southpaw deep again for another three-run shot in the third before capping his afternoon with a solo homer off Michael King in the seventh. Lowe came into 2021 with 37 career home runs in 181 games, and he's now topped that total with 39 in 148 contests this season. He'll look for No. 40 on the final day of the season.www.cbssports.com
