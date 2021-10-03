CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Nick Ralston: Elevated from practice squad

 7 days ago

The Cowboys elevated Ralston from their practice squad Saturday as a COVID-19 replacement for Week 4, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Ralston made his NFL debut in Week 3 and played on just one offensive snap in the Cowboys' win over the Eagles. With Keanu Neal (illness) and Bradlee Anae (undisclosed) set to miss Sunday's game due to COVID-19 protocols, the team made the decision to add the rookie to its active roster ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the Panthers. Ralston's role Sunday will likely be as a contributor on special teams and to serve as depth on offense.

